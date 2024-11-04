Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday said that increasing number of judges would help resolve thousands of the cases pending in courts besides providing speedy justice to people.

Lower and higher courts had demanded increase in judges to remove the backlog of the cases, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The passing bill for increasing age limit of the services chiefs of Pakistan was also a wise decision for this country, he said.

In reply to a question about politics of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said that PTI had created law and order situation by inviting Taliban for

talks here. He said the people are facing difficulties due to weak policies of the PTI last regime. To another question about JUI-F, he said that Jamiat Ulema islam chief was not annoyed with the government.