Increasing Number Of Judges To Help Remove Backlog Of Cases: MNA
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that increasing number of judges is vital to remove backlog of cases pending in the courts.
The increasing number of judges would also help provide speedy justice to the people, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The incumbent government will bring all the bills in the parliament in the larger interest of the public, he said.
About the appointment of next chief justice, he said senior most judge would be appointed after ending the service period
of the current chief justice.
Recent Stories
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CNIC issuance to Afghan nationals: Court dismisses bail applications of 4 NADRA officials2 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive in full swing in DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy to observe two newly built warships induction in national fleet on Defence Day12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan not only cradle of Buddhist civilization but also preserved heritage as living tradition: D ..12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews operations taken against illegal profiteers12 minutes ago
-
SC issued judgment for removal of restaurants to protect environment: CJP22 minutes ago
-
PM condoles demise of Saudi Princess Latifa Bint Abdulaziz22 minutes ago
-
CM approves implementation of APS project32 minutes ago
-
Research study conducted to investigates hospital preparedness for future pandemics amid Mpox cases32 minutes ago
-
Draft master plan for Abbottabad open for public review32 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: Court extends interim bail of Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders till Sept 1432 minutes ago
-
DC Jamshoro review arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations32 minutes ago