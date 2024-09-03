Open Menu

Increasing Number Of Judges To Help Remove Backlog Of Cases: MNA

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that increasing number of judges is vital to remove backlog of cases pending in the courts.

The increasing number of judges would also help provide speedy justice to the people, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The incumbent government will bring all the bills in the parliament in the larger interest of the public, he said.

About the appointment of next chief justice, he said senior most judge would be appointed after ending the service period

of the current chief justice.

