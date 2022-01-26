Increasing number of men facing fertility issues, experts say

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Experts at a workshop said that rising number of infertility cases are now being caused by declining male fertility instead of any problems with the female partner as traditionally believed.

This was shared at a workshop on Male subfertility Issues held here at Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) on Wednesday, in which a panel of health experts, including urologists, psychiatrists, and renowned OBGYN carried a comprehensive discussion.

The workshop highlighted the common causes of male subfertility, in the context of medications, genetics, and deficiencies of many kinds. The workshop aimed at understanding the medical, environmental, and social constraints that lead to a poor understanding of male fertility issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Sindh Reproductive and Genetic Health Centre-JSMU, Dr. Nighat Shah said that when it comes to infertility, women get a lot of the blame. But the truth is, declining male fertility is a factor in a number of infertility cases, and causes of male subfertility need to be highlighted for proactive health recommendations to patients, she stressed.

Dean of Medicine, Professor Masroor Ahmed said that in developing countries like Pakistan, effective screening and awareness programmes during the past few decades, and such workshops regarding reproductive knowledge, have gained momentum.

He further said that deficiency of testosterone hormone in men, alongwith a number of other reasons, including abnormal weight gain, drugs, smoking, alcohol use, stress, and anxiety is contributing to the issue.

Get enough Vitamin C and D, reduce stress and live a calm life, he advised.

Over 30 medical professionals participated in this pre-conference workshop facilitated by Dr Nighat Shah, Dr Shehzad Ali, Dr Sohail, Dr Syed Farhan Ahmed, Mr Syed Imran Rizvi. Dr. Farah Khan, SRGHC-JSMU, also spoke about the medical, lifestyle and environmental reasons responsible for male subfertility issues.

In the same context, another workshop on Women's Health Issues was held, in which experts had briefed the participants on "Obesity Pandemic / PCOS and Infertility Exercise and Diet Plan".

Dr Nighat Shah had highlighted that PCOS problems occur in one out of every five women, more than 20% of women with PCOS go to the doctors while a large number of women do not visit hospitals for various reasons, which can later become a major problem for these women.

Earlier, Dr. Nighat presented ajrak to Dean of Medicine Prof. Masroor Ahmed and Prof. Lubna Ansari Baig, Chairperson, APPNA Institute for Public Health.

These pre-conference workshops have been organized in connection with the 12th "SIRM Fertility Conference 2022" of Sindh Institute of Reproductive Medicine to be held on 12th and 13th February.