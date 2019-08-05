UrduPoint.com
Increasing Pakistan's Forest Cover, Essential To Avert Climate Change Disaster: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 02:52 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said increasing Pakistan's forest cover was essential to save it from the imminent disaster of climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said increasing Pakistan's forest cover was essential to save it from the imminent disaster of climate change.

"Plantation is not an option, but a necessity to save the country for future generations," he said at the launch of monsoon plantation campaign 2019 under Ten-Billion Tsunami Tree project, here at Shakarparian.

Addressing a gathering with overwhelming majority of schoolchildren, he said the country needed active contribution by its youth in tree plantation to avert the hazards of climate change including high temperatures, glacier melting and desertification.

The prime minister announced that August 18 would be marked as 'Plant for Pakistan' day where citizens in four provinces, government administration and Armed Forces would plant trees as a gesture of caring for country.

"Together, we will make effort to reverse the ills of climate change by persistently planting trees for next four years," he said.

He asked the schoolchildren to make a pledge with him to plant at least two saplings each on August 18, which they affirmed by loud, enthusiastic cheers.

The prime minister said high pollution in big cities was leading to health risks such as lung infection and mentioned that in Lahore alone, tree cover had been reduced to five percent as compared to that in 1990s.

Prime Minister Khan mentioned that the provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa increased forest cover by six percent during five years, which was also acknowledged by international organizations.

He said plantation in KP was successfully carried out at significant low cost and by defeating the timber mafia which used to cut trees under patronage of corrupt politicians.

Earlier, the Prime Minister planted a pine sapling at the venue next to Parade Avenue in Shakarparian.

Federal Minister and Adviser to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said for the first time in country's history, the concept of urban forestry was being materialized with collaboration of public-private partnership and civil society organizations.

He said 0.2 million saplings were distributed free of cost at 30 points in Islamabad on Monday under the monsoon plantation campaign, whereas 10,000 were planted at 100 acres in one day.

He said 900 acres of land had been recovered at Maragalla hills for forestation.

Earlier, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul told APP that steps to counter climate change was a service to humanity.

She said the country's Independence Day on August 14 would becoincided with riddance from plastic bags, adding after its launch fromthe capital, the campaign would be extended to the entire country.

