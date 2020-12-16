UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Increasing Population Is Burden On Economy: DG Population Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 10:20 PM

Increasing population is burden on Economy: DG Population Sindh

The rapid increase in population is a burden on the resources and economy of the country, which create difficulties in provision of health, education and other urban facilities

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The rapid increase in population is a burden on the resources and economy of the country, which create difficulties in provision of health, education and other urban facilities.

These views were expressed by Director General Population Welfare Sindh Rehan Baloch while addressing officials and doctors of Department of Population Welfare Shaheed Benazirabad Division.

He said that control on increasing population is a necessity to resolve with optimum strategy. He said that the Sindh Government has started a score of projects to make the Department of Population Welfare more workable adding that however these projects could prove successful only with the struggle of officials, doctors and staff of the department, which would ultimately facilitate population welfare for common man.

DG Population Sindh said that the public could get more facilities by making better contacts between the Department of Population Welfare and Department of Health.

He said that Lady Health Workers and Vaccinators play an important role in achieving the Pakistan Family Planning 2020 target by the Population Welfare Department and National Program.

DG was pleased to learn that despite paucity of staff and resources in Shaheed Benazirabad Division the proposed targets were achieved to a major extent. He said that Sindh Government has permitted for employment of additional staff and soon the staff would be employed to meet the paucity.

Rehan Baloch instructed officials to prepare an action plan at district level and manage to provide facilities to visiting women apart from cleanliness and sanitation of the present centres. District Population Welfare Officers of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and District Naushahro Feroze briefed about the performance reports of their respective districts issues being faced and future course of action in this regard.

DG commended the outstanding performance of District Population Welfare Officer Shaheed Benazirabad and his team on achieving the Family Planning 2020 target. Regional Director Health and Lady Doctors working in Population Welfare Centers set up throughout the division attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Education Population Welfare Man Sanghar Women 2020 Family From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss ties ..

41 minutes ago

CM aide inspects installation of steel bridge at U ..

29 seconds ago

Pakistani President Approves Ordinance on Chemical ..

30 seconds ago

Russian-Syrian Inter-Government Commission to Meet ..

32 seconds ago

Russia Creates Science Center to Study Health Impa ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.