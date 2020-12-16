Increasing population is burden on Economy: DG Population Sindh

The rapid increase in population is a burden on the resources and economy of the country, which create difficulties in provision of health, education and other urban facilities

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The rapid increase in population is a burden on the resources and economy of the country, which create difficulties in provision of health, education and other urban facilities.

These views were expressed by Director General Population Welfare Sindh Rehan Baloch while addressing officials and doctors of Department of Population Welfare Shaheed Benazirabad Division.

He said that control on increasing population is a necessity to resolve with optimum strategy. He said that the Sindh Government has started a score of projects to make the Department of Population Welfare more workable adding that however these projects could prove successful only with the struggle of officials, doctors and staff of the department, which would ultimately facilitate population welfare for common man.

DG Population Sindh said that the public could get more facilities by making better contacts between the Department of Population Welfare and Department of Health.

He said that Lady Health Workers and Vaccinators play an important role in achieving the Pakistan Family Planning 2020 target by the Population Welfare Department and National Program.

DG was pleased to learn that despite paucity of staff and resources in Shaheed Benazirabad Division the proposed targets were achieved to a major extent. He said that Sindh Government has permitted for employment of additional staff and soon the staff would be employed to meet the paucity.

Rehan Baloch instructed officials to prepare an action plan at district level and manage to provide facilities to visiting women apart from cleanliness and sanitation of the present centres. District Population Welfare Officers of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and District Naushahro Feroze briefed about the performance reports of their respective districts issues being faced and future course of action in this regard.

DG commended the outstanding performance of District Population Welfare Officer Shaheed Benazirabad and his team on achieving the Family Planning 2020 target. Regional Director Health and Lady Doctors working in Population Welfare Centers set up throughout the division attended the meeting.