Increasing Professional Beggars Creates Problems For Citizen

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

Increasing professional beggars creates problems for citizen

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The residents on Sunday expressed concerns over freely movement of professional beggars across city areas and urged authorities concerned to take action against them.

These beggars have also captured all roads, parks, markets, traffic signals and other public places while no checking was being made here in this regard.

The citizens talking to APP said that increasing trend of these professional beggars could also become a security threat in the city.

These beggars were looking busy in minting money from public by using various tactics and after creating hurdles on the way of commuters, they said.

A shopkeeper Suleman said that middle-aged men showing disabilities, barefooted children selling low quality products were also involved in getting sympathies of people at different places.

They demanded the concerned departments for appropriate action against people involved in begging and creating problems for the residents.

Despite various claims of actions and anti begging campaigns by the Social welfare department and Child protection welfare bureau, the beggars menace could not be controlled permanently.

The beggars were creating nuisance and also causing irritation among commuters due to interfering in the private activities of people during shopping, driving on the roadsides, traffic signal, hospitals and bus terminals, a resident said.

The residents have demanded the authorities concerned to take strict action against these people and also initiate a comprehensive campaign to stop such practices.

When contacted to the police, the spokesman said all out efforts were being made to eliminate such elements.

The concerned departments were also taking action in coordination with the police to stop these illegal practices.

