UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Increasing Testing Capacity To Help Reduce Coronavirus Cases: Dr Ata Ur Rehman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 04:02 PM

Increasing testing capacity to help reduce coronavirus cases: Dr Ata ur Rehman

Chairman Task Force for Science and Technology, Dr Ata ur Rehman has underlined the need for increasing testing capacity to reduce coronavirus cases in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Task Force for Science and Technology, Dr Ata ur Rehman has underlined the need for increasing testing capacity to reduce coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

In wake of coronavirus pandemic, there was dire need to enhance testing capacity to check actual number of patients across the country, he expressed these views in an interview with a private tv channel programs. Commenting on non-serious attitude of the country's men regarding deadly virus, he said any illiterate and uncivilized behavior could jeopardize the situation. About the assessment of doctors dealing with coronavirus patients in the hospitals, he admitted that a proper lockdown and observing standard operating procedures, could help diminish the coronavirus cases. Dr Ata ur Rehman said that non-seriousness was the main reason behind rising number of patients in Pakistan.

Expressing his expertise in the virological sector, he said next three to four weeks, would be crucial for observing intensity of virus and affected patients in the country.

He demanded of the government to immediately make arrangements regarding equipment for testing patients in public sector hospitals so that maximum suspected persons could be detected for proper isolation. Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, Dr Javed Akram advised the authorities concerned to ensure safety and security of the citizen by implementing lockdown in all parts of the country.The VC UHS said that physicians treating the coronavirus patients were demanding a strict shutter down so that concept of social distance and other precautionary measures for public could be achieved in an appropriate manner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Private TV Channel All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Central Bank Lowers Urals Oil Price Foreca ..

1 minute ago

Juma prayer offered in protected environment

6 seconds ago

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation go ..

8 seconds ago

Mortality Rate in Russia in 2019 Lowered by 1.6% - ..

1 minute ago

Russian Central Bank Lowers Key Rate by 0.5p.p to ..

5 minutes ago

DC directs Local bodies to complete development sc ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.