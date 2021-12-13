UrduPoint.com

Incubation Centre Inaugurated To Promote IT Education Among Women

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Incubation centre inaugurated to promote IT education among women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Managing Director KP-TEVTA Sajjad Ali Shah inaugurated the Incubation Facility Centre at GTVC Women Hayatabad on Monday to promote IT education among women.

Director M&A Nazir Ahmed Khan and Focal Person on Women training KP-TEVTA Natasha were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, MD TEVTA said that this Incubation Centre is first of its kind for female pass out trainees of KP-TEVTA institutes. He said Incubation is a unique and highly flexible combination of business development processes, infrastructure and people, designed to nurture and grow new and small businesses by supporting them through early stages of development and change.

Focal Person on Women training KP-TEVTA, Natasha said that the Incubation plan is divided into four phases for the purpose of providing entrepreneurship opportunities to all traders like dress making, IT, beauty therapy, jewelery making and others.

She said that this program would be extended to other parts of the province soon.

Related Topics

Business Education Sajjad Ali Women All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Centra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Central African Republic

13 minutes ago
 FAHR issues circular on implementation of new work ..

FAHR issues circular on implementation of new working week in federal authoritie ..

28 minutes ago
 Reforms in police, prosecution, prisons needed alt ..

Reforms in police, prosecution, prisons needed altogether: Fawad Chaudhry

13 minutes ago
 10 booked for mistreating women, setting house on ..

10 booked for mistreating women, setting house on fire

13 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan to inaugurate M&CH on February 28: S ..

PM Imran Khan to inaugurate M&CH on February 28: Sh Rashid

13 minutes ago
 India fails to silence voice of Kashmiris despite ..

India fails to silence voice of Kashmiris despite launching attack on civil soci ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.