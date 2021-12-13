Incubation centre inaugurated to promote IT education among women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Managing Director KP-TEVTA Sajjad Ali Shah inaugurated the Incubation Facility Centre at GTVC Women Hayatabad on Monday to promote IT education among women.

Director M&A Nazir Ahmed Khan and Focal Person on Women training KP-TEVTA Natasha were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, MD TEVTA said that this Incubation Centre is first of its kind for female pass out trainees of KP-TEVTA institutes. He said Incubation is a unique and highly flexible combination of business development processes, infrastructure and people, designed to nurture and grow new and small businesses by supporting them through early stages of development and change.

Focal Person on Women training KP-TEVTA, Natasha said that the Incubation plan is divided into four phases for the purpose of providing entrepreneurship opportunities to all traders like dress making, IT, beauty therapy, jewelery making and others.

She said that this program would be extended to other parts of the province soon.