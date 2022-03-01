Incubation centres to be opened in Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was informed on Tuesday that incubation centres will be opened in Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Multan and Sialkot.

"Five incubation centres have been established in Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta and planning to open in Hyderabad, Faisalabad Multan and Sialkot in 2022, 2023", the official of the ministry of IT informed the committee.

The committee decided to visit the Islamabad Center to, analyze the working and standards of the Center. IGNITE also funded startups and launched the Digis kills project, which provides free online training, in three districts of southern Balochistan including Khuzdar, Turbat, and Gwadar, he said.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Kauda Babar.

The Committee also discussed the ''National Information Technology board Bill "at length and pointed out some legal ambiguities in it. While discussing the Pass Track application, the Ministry apprised the committee that the application has been developed in coordination with the Ministry of Health and NCOs for record keeping of the travellers coming to Pakistan in times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The committee was briefed about the salient features of the Application. The ministry told the committee that the application is user friendly and everyone can install it on their smartphones.

So far,1,530,185 persons have downloaded this app and in January 2022, 166,768 passengers travelled through this app, it was informed. While deliberating on the funds and projects of IGNITE, the Ministry informed the committee that IGNITE has awarded overall 4,761 scholarships from 2007-18 under the umbrella of the "National ICT Scholarship Program" which cost around Rs.3.75billion and 353 scholarships awarded to students of Balochistan from 2011-18, which cost around Rs.230 million. A Member of PTA informed the committee that the issue of poor cellular services in Balochistan, Pakistan is mainly due to security reasons and power interruption. The Chairman showed his displeasure on the absence of a network in Balochistan and other areas of Pakistan. "If Cellular companies fail to solve the issue at the earliest, then the Committee will take action," the chairman said. He further directed all the cellular companies to ensure their presence in the next meeting and brief the Committee about the matter in detail.

The meeting was attended by Senator Rubina Khalid, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Seemee Ezdi, Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, Senator Naseema Ehsan, Senator AfnanUllah Khan, Senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and other senior officers of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as well.