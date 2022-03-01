UrduPoint.com

Incubation Centres To Be Opened In Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot: Senate Body Told

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Incubation centres to be opened in Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was informed on Tuesday that incubation centres will be opened in Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Multan and Sialkot.

"Five incubation centres have been established in Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta and planning to open in Hyderabad, Faisalabad Multan and Sialkot in 2022, 2023", the official of the ministry of IT informed the committee.

The committee decided to visit the Islamabad Center to, analyze the working and standards of the Center. IGNITE also funded startups and launched the Digis kills project, which provides free online training, in three districts of southern Balochistan including KhuzdarTurbat, and Gwadar, he said.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Kauda Babar.

The Committee also discussed the ''National Information Technology board Bill "at length and pointed out some legal ambiguities in it. While discussing the Pass Track application, the Ministry apprised the committee that the application has been developed in coordination with the Ministry of Health and NCOs for record keeping of the travellers coming to Pakistan in times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The committee was briefed about the salient features of the Application. The ministry told the committee that the application is user friendly and everyone can install it on their smartphones.

So far,1,530,185 persons have downloaded this app and in January 2022, 166,768 passengers travelled through this app, it was informed. While deliberating on the funds and projects of IGNITE, the Ministry informed the committee that IGNITE has awarded overall 4,761 scholarships from 2007-18 under the umbrella of the "National ICT Scholarship Program" which cost around Rs.3.75billion and 353 scholarships awarded to students of Balochistan from 2011-18, which cost around Rs.230 million.  A Member of PTA informed the committee that the issue of poor cellular services in Balochistan, Pakistan is mainly due to security reasons and power interruption. The Chairman showed his displeasure on the absence of a network in Balochistan and other areas of Pakistan.  "If Cellular companies fail to solve the issue at the earliest, then the Committee will take action," the chairman said. He further directed all the cellular companies to ensure their presence in the next meeting and brief the Committee about the matter in detail.

The meeting was attended by Senator Rubina Khalid, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Seemee Ezdi, Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, Senator Naseema Ehsan, Senator AfnanUllah Khan, Senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and other senior officers of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as well.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Senate Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Technology Poor Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Visit Gwadar Hyderabad Turbat Sialkot Khuzdar January All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Verdict in Noor Mukadam case challenged before IHC

Verdict in Noor Mukadam case challenged before IHC

9 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilate ..

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilateral ties

25 minutes ago
 Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah ..

Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah Begum

43 minutes ago
 Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with ..

Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with security arrangements in Paki ..

58 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators fo ..

NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators for Pakistan, Australia series

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her ..

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her heart behind

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>