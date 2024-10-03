Incumbent CEC appointed after fulfilling all constitutional, legal requirements: ECP

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that the incumbent Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was appointed after fulfilling all constitutional and legal requirements under Article 213 of the Constitution.
The CEC retired from civil service on November 30, 2019, said a statement issued by ECP on Thursday.
“The recent petition filed in the Islamabad High Court, is driven by dishonesty, contrary to the facts, blackmail, and harassment,” it further said.
The ECP said that the courts have also dismissed such frivolous cases in the past.
The Supreme Court, in its decision on September 15, 2021, clearly stated that the appointment of the incumbent CEC was in accordance with the eligibility and standards set by the Constitution.
Similarly, the Lahore High Court also dismissed a similar petition on May 31, 2024, deeming it baseless and imposing a fine of Rs. 10,000 on the petitioner.
These rulings indicate that the appointment of the CEC is constitutionally valid, and the petitions filed against his appointment are unfounded and based on malicious intent.
