Open Menu

Incumbent CEC Appointed After Fulfilling All Constitutional, Legal Requirements: ECP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Incumbent CEC appointed after fulfilling all constitutional, legal requirements: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that the incumbent Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was appointed after fulfilling all constitutional and legal requirements under Article 213 of the Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that the incumbent Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was appointed after fulfilling all constitutional and legal requirements under Article 213 of the Constitution.

The CEC retired from civil service on November 30, 2019, said a statement issued by ECP on Thursday.

“The recent petition filed in the Islamabad High Court, is driven by dishonesty, contrary to the facts, blackmail, and harassment,” it further said.

The ECP said that the courts have also dismissed such frivolous cases in the past.

The Supreme Court, in its decision on September 15, 2021, clearly stated that the appointment of the incumbent CEC was in accordance with the eligibility and standards set by the Constitution.

Similarly, the Lahore High Court also dismissed a similar petition on May 31, 2024, deeming it baseless and imposing a fine of Rs. 10,000 on the petitioner.

These rulings indicate that the appointment of the CEC is constitutionally valid, and the petitions filed against his appointment are unfounded and based on malicious intent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Supreme Court Lahore High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Fine May September November 2019 Islamabad High Court All From

Recent Stories

Russia drone attack kills three, including child, ..

Russia drone attack kills three, including child, in northern Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Planning minister reviews ‘PBS DataFest 2024’ ..

Planning minister reviews ‘PBS DataFest 2024’ preparations

2 minutes ago
 7 people die, 19 injured in Quetta road mishap

7 people die, 19 injured in Quetta road mishap

2 minutes ago
 CDA concludes commercial plots' auction, raises Rs ..

CDA concludes commercial plots' auction, raises Rs 16.64 billion

2 minutes ago
 SC nullifies decision on interpretation of Article ..

SC nullifies decision on interpretation of Article 63-A

16 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 171,000 cusecs water

IRSA releases 171,000 cusecs water

11 minutes ago
Gilani highlights literature's role in capturing h ..

Gilani highlights literature's role in capturing history, inspiring change

11 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad held

Mehfil-e-Milad held

11 minutes ago
 Kirsten K. Hawkins' led delegation visits National ..

Kirsten K. Hawkins' led delegation visits National Cricket Academy

11 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique ann ..

11 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

11 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad held at LDA office

Mehfil-e-Milad held at LDA office

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan