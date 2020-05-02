UrduPoint.com
Incumbent Government Buries Red Tape: Provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 05:15 PM

Provincial energy minister Dr Akhtar malik said incumbent government has buried red tape and CM Usman Buzdar determined to develop this region to uplift standard of its people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Provincial energy minister Dr Akhtar malik said incumbent government has buried red tape and CM Usman Buzdar determined to develop this region to uplift standard of its people.

While presiding over a meeting organized here Saturday, he said new development schemes were being initiated in multiple union councils of the district.

He said Punjab government was taking practical steps for welfare of masses. He directed the local administration to complete development projects earliest. He asked for maintaining quality of work while completing them as per expectations of the locals.

Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq said on the occasion that all development projects were getting completed after watching masses interests. He said officers who would be found in observing delaying tactics would be blacklisted.

DC Amir khatak, director development Waqas Khakwani and officers were present in the meeting. Meeting discussed in detail on new and on-going development schemes and audit paragraphs being shortlisted by the authority concerned.

