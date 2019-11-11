Incumbent government held many politicians mere on corruption charges: Pervaz Rashid

Pervaz Rashid of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) while taking part in the discussion alleged that the incumbent government held many politicians mere on corruption charges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Pervaz Rashid of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz ( PML-N ) while taking part in the discussion alleged that the incumbent government held many politicians mere on corruption charges. He said the politicians belonging to opposition parties were being victimized.

Muhammad Akram was of the view that National Accountability Bureau was being used as tool to twist the arms of opponents. He said all past rulers utilized NAB against their opponents.

He said half of members of treasury bench had joined the ruling parties by switching their loyalties from previous parties.

Kalsoom Parveen said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had deviated from its original agenda of people welfare. She said PTI and PPPP were on board to bring amendments in NAB during tenure of past government but unfortunately, PML-N did not show seriousness.

Seemi Ezdi of PTI said that the opposition parties had registered corruption cases against each other during their respective tenure. She said none of corruption case was lodged by the incumbent government.

The Panama case was a result of investigation by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

She recounted how the then government created hurdle in way of PTI Azadi March and their workers were subjected to baton charge. She said the PTI government fully facilitated the participants of Azadi March led by JUI-F.

Mushahidullah Khan said "results of general elections were changed." He alleged that PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Marryum Nawaz were knocked out from elections race under well thought plan.

He was of the views the government had amended NAB ordinance to target political opponents. He claimed political opponents were being victimized in the name of accountability.

He said Names of many other Pakistani were also present in the list of Panama Leaks but only leadership of PLM-N was targeted.

Quratul Ain Marri of PPP observed the leadership of PPP was also being politically victimized and Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur were held on mere corruption allegation. She alleged that opposition leadership was facing incarceration, which was the worst example of political vendetta.

Rehman Malik of PPP called for setting up of reforms committee comprising members of three major political parties in order to being amendments in NAB, FIA accountability laws.

He said that politicians were representatives of the people as well as reformers and suggested for legislation to arrest the former or incumbent government functionaries after conviction to them in corruption or other charges. He observed that political victimization was not good for the country.

Javed Abbasi of PML-N alleged that the government since its inception was targeting the opposition on name of accountability. He said that NAB was being utilized to strife the voice of opposition.

He criticized the government for growing inflation, political victimization, and censorship on media. "Media workers are not allowed to perform their professional duties independently," he said.

He demanded to consider the NAB related bill of the Opposition in the House as soon as possible.