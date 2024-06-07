Incumbent Govt Committed To Working With UNFPA On Health Challenges: Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 06:49 PM
A three-member delegation of UNFPA called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A three-member delegation of UNFPA called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Friday.
The delegation was led by UNFPA Country Representative Dr. Luay Shabaneh.
They discussed the ongoing steps for the betterment of facilities for the mother and child in the Sindh province.
The governor said that the measures to reduce the mortality rate of mother and child during the pregnancy were inevitable.
He said that the cooperation of UNFPA was commendable in that regard.
The governor said that it was important to encourage women at every level.
He said that the present government was committed to working with UNFPA on the health challenges.
