Incumbent govt enhancing capabilities of institutes: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Saturday that modern institutes like FIA and Punjab Forensic Science Agency were active in Pakistan with regard to white collar, cyber and tech crimes and the government was enhancing their capabilities as per the requirements of modern times.

Addressing the HR Tech Fest 2022 at a local hotel, he said that due to ever changing modern technology, shape of careers in the world was changing rapidly and the technology had literally transcended physical borders between countries.

The SACM said, "Developing countries like Pakistan have a wonderful opportunity to bridge a hundred years gap in a single leap and stand in the ranks of developed countries. He said: "64% of the population in Pakistan was below 30 years of age and one out of every three persons was between 15 and 29 years of age".

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was striving to adapt this youth bulge in line with the demands of new age.

Hasaan said, "Together with our youth, we will take Pakistan to the place where wesee developed countries today."