ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on Wednesday informed the Senate that the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has framed National Security Policy Paper for the first time in country's history.

Responding to a point of order raised by Sherry Rehman, he said that in past no government could present such National Security Policy Paper in Pakistan.

"The credit goes to Imran Khan who gave such policy paper in the country," he said.

Coming hard on the opposition particularly Pakistan Peoples Party, he said the opposition was invited in the Parliamentary committee meeting to share their reservations and other inputs but they refused to attend it.

Regarding International Monterey Fund (IMF) programme, he said that Pakistan availed many IMF's prorgammes in past adding that PPP government approached IMF 10-times for bailout package and PML-N for 6-times. Both the past governments of PPP and PML-N acquired loans from IMF but did not pay any heed to structural reforms, he added.

Dr Shahzad went on to say that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has returned $ 29 billion loans in last three years which was taken during past tenures.The government would have to pay $ 55 billion loans in five years which were obtained by PPP and PML-N, he added.