Incumbent govt implementing austerity measures in real sense: Hasaan Khawar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Saturday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power with the slogan of ensuring austerity measures and was implementing it in real sense.

In a press statement regarding the renovation of the chief minister's office, he said that from 2018 to date, not a single new vehicle had been purchased for the chief minister's office, but the existing fleet of vehicles had also been halved.

He said that as the cost of maintenance of old vehicles of the chief minister's secretariat had surpassed a certain level, it was wise to gradually replace them with new vehicles.

He also said that funds were allocated for the repair and maintenance of government establishments around the world.

It was inappropriate to call the funds allocated for the repair and maintenance of the CM secretariat a renovation, he added.

Referring to the Murree tragedy, he said that on the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister stern and indiscriminate action would be taken against those found responsible once the enquiry committee finalizes its fact finding report.

He said that political parties all over the world put forth their ideologies but unfortunately the opposition in Pakistan only make hue and cry.

The SACM said that the opposition would continue its chorus of hue and cry even after the generalelections of 2023.