UrduPoint.com

Incumbent Govt Initiated Well Planned Projects For People: CM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 08:56 PM

Incumbent govt initiated well planned projects for people: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday the incumbent government had initiated well-planned projects according to the genuine needs and demands of the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday the incumbent government had initiated well-planned projects according to the genuine needs and demands of the people.

He was talking to MPA Salman Naeem who called on him in his office. The MPA apprised the chief minister about the constituency related problems.

While assuring to resolve public problems on a priority basis, the CM asserted that Rs 360 billion district development package would ensure composite development.

While the past rulers neglected every backward district, including that of the south Punjab districts, he regretted.

The plundering had become a thing of the past, he said, adding that public money was wasted on ill-conceived projects as the past rulers were fond of personal projection.

The past government raised hollow slogans for south Punjab while delivering nothing, he added.

The PTI-led government would fulfill every promise made to the people, he continued.

The past rulers neglected genuine public needs but the incumbent government had done away with such wrong traditions, he maintained.

The Punjab government has practically delivered and worked hard to fulfill public needs, he said and pointed out that the PTI-led government had not indulged in any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the CM added that the Punjab government had fully empowered the south Punjab secretariat by approving rules of business so that people may not have to visit the provincial capital to get their problems resolved.

The new era of development had started to include south Punjab in the journey ofdevelopment, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Money May Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic and investment cooperation wit ..

47 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition and Conference

47 minutes ago
 Navalny says fight for Russia 'long marathon'

Navalny says fight for Russia 'long marathon'

6 minutes ago
 Rain in city provides respite from humidity

Rain in city provides respite from humidity

6 minutes ago
 KMC puts relevant record online to bring transpare ..

KMC puts relevant record online to bring transparency: Administrator

6 minutes ago
 IUB received more than 0.1 million applications fo ..

IUB received more than 0.1 million applications for Fall 2021 intake

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.