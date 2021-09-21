Incumbent govt initiated well planned projects for people: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday the incumbent government had initiated well-planned projects according to the genuine needs and demands of the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday the incumbent government had initiated well-planned projects according to the genuine needs and demands of the people.

He was talking to MPA Salman Naeem who called on him in his office. The MPA apprised the chief minister about the constituency related problems.

While assuring to resolve public problems on a priority basis, the CM asserted that Rs 360 billion district development package would ensure composite development.

While the past rulers neglected every backward district, including that of the south Punjab districts, he regretted.

The plundering had become a thing of the past, he said, adding that public money was wasted on ill-conceived projects as the past rulers were fond of personal projection.

The past government raised hollow slogans for south Punjab while delivering nothing, he added.

The PTI-led government would fulfill every promise made to the people, he continued.

The past rulers neglected genuine public needs but the incumbent government had done away with such wrong traditions, he maintained.

The Punjab government has practically delivered and worked hard to fulfill public needs, he said and pointed out that the PTI-led government had not indulged in any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the CM added that the Punjab government had fully empowered the south Punjab secretariat by approving rules of business so that people may not have to visit the provincial capital to get their problems resolved.

The new era of development had started to include south Punjab in the journey ofdevelopment, he added.