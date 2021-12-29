UrduPoint.com

Incumbent Govt Practically Delivering: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 10:07 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the incumbent government practically delivered instead of making hollow claims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the incumbent government practically delivered instead of making hollow claims.

He expressed these views during meeting with Punjab Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi and chairman Chief Minister complaint cell Sargodha division Hassan Inam Paracha at his office. Different matters including the construction of Bhera-Malakwal and Salam-Bhalwal-Sargodha roads along with giving district status to Bhalwal came under discussion.

The chief minister announced to visit Sargodha soon and said that the work was in progress to carve out new districts and tehsils on administrative grounds, adding that the prospect of giving district status to Bhalwal would also be contemplated.

Usman Buzdar explained that Rs 360 billion district development package would usher in an era of development. Alongside, the government was giving particular focus to the development of the Sargodha division by launching important schemes to the tune of billions of rupees, he said.

The CM said the development journey was limited to a specific area in the past but the backward localities had been made part of the holistic development agenda now.

He said that politics means public service but it was exploited for minting money in the past,adding that now there was no room for loot and plunder and maintained that the politics of anarchyhad ended in a fiasco.

