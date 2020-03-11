Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reform, Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said the present government was taking strong measures to equip country's youth with market oriented skills for enhancing their employability, building their confidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reform, Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said the present government was taking strong measures to equip country's youth with market oriented skills for enhancing their employability, building their confidence.

"Youth (14-35 years) comprised over 67 percent of the total country's population of 22 crore and all of them cannot be adjusted in the government jobs or become civil servants due to lack of conventional training in modern trades to explore new market", she said while addressing a ceremony held at National Institute of Electronics (NIE).

The ceremony was held for formal launching of Prime Minister National Youth Development Programme in the institute.

Kanwal Shauzab said Youth Development Programme of the government has enabled the youth to get vocational training in modern trades and explore opportunities for going beyond from the conventional idea of earning an average fixed income.

It is the perfect time when youth has to explore its potential, gain maximum skills in modern trades and explore market for application of those skills with the help of PM Kamyab Jawan programme , she said.

Due to lack of vision and commitment in the past regimes, these trainings were just limited to the courses of plumbers, technicians etc. Now with the efforts of Prime Minister's Special Adviser on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar, high tech courses were introduced for the students as per modern day needs. The Parliamentary Secretary said.

PM's Youth Development programme has laid a strong foundation for the youth comprising over a big chunk of the total population for a strong future, giving them a direction to achieve excellence in their lives.

She said Ehsaas and Youth Development Programme are two mega initiatives which are closest to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is investing in these programmes on larger spectrum.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Dr. Nasir Khan said there was a long effort behind launching this Skill Development Programme in term of analyzing market, selecting demand driven courses, designing of the courses etc to revolutionize the concept of skill based training in the country.

He said that youth after having certificate of completion of training programme will have additional score which will help them acquire loan under another component of Kamyab Jawan Programme to initiate their own businesses.

The skilled youth can contribute to increase the exports of the country and also get more earning opportunities abroad, increasing foreign remittances.

It was briefed in the meeting held before the launch ceremony that 75 students were getting vocational training in hi tech courses in the NIE who will complete their course till August 17.

Parliamentary Secretary�for Planning, Development and Reform,�Kanwal Shauzab along with ED NAVTTC, Dr. Nasir Khan, Director NIE, Kamran Bhatti and other officials visited the training labs and equipments labs of the institute and interacted with the students there to get their feedback.