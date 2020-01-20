UrduPoint.com
Incumbent Govt Took Bold Steps For Revival Of Economy: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 02:23 PM

Incumbent govt took bold steps for revival of economy: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that during past 16 months, the incumbent government has taken bold steps for revival of economy besides payment of outstanding loans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that during past 16 months, the incumbent government has taken bold steps for revival of economy besides payment of outstanding loans.

In a tweet, she said that difficult economic and administrative decisions were taken to rid the country of 71-year old problems.

She said that with the courage and determination shown by the people, a new era of progress and prosperity would open soon.

She said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan fully realized the problems being faced by the people and Rs7 billion relief package has been given through Utility Store Corporation to provide relief to the poor. She said that in coming days more steps would be taken for provision of relief.

She said those who have cheated their party workers were now levelling allegations against others. She said those who were shedding crocodile tears now, were themselves responsible for present situation in the country.

