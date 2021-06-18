Incumbent govt working hard to rectify wrongdoings of previous govt: Dr Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Shehbaz Sharif had tried to put the blame of his misdeeds on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government just to hoodwink people.

Talking to media outside Punjab Assembly, she said that CM Usman Buzdar was working hard to rectify the wrongdoings of the past government.

No institution was saved from the misdeeds of the Sharif family, she added.

The Special Assistant said that Sharif family had mercilessly looted the government's money and Punjab was in a deficit of Rs 1200 billion rupees in 2018.

She further said that after two and a half years, Rs 53 billion surplus budget had been presented in Punjab due to the hard work of CM Usman Buzdar.

Dr Firdous said that CM Usman Buzdar had fulfilled the promise made to the people of south Punjab by giving 35 percent budget to south Punjab and opposition was upset because the government had presented a public-friendly budget.

The SACM said that Sharif family could not tolerate transparency, merit and good governance.

There was no shortage of coronavirus vaccine in Lahore and Gujranwala and the government would work hard to vaccinate the population, she said.