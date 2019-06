Incumbent NA observes longest sitting of 13 hours, 21 minutes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The incumbent 15th National Assembly of Pakistan on Friday observed the longest sitting which continued for 13 hours and 21 minutes.

The eighth sitting of the 11th session on June 21, 2019 (Friday) held debate on Federal budget 2019-20 which was participated by 42 lawmakers. The sitting was scheduled to start at 10:00 am, but started at 10:23 am and continued till 11:44 pm.

During the ongoing budget debate, as many as 75 lawmakers have so far delivered their speeches on the federal budget presented by the government on June 11.

On June 19, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif formally opened the budget debate, which was responded by Minister for Power and Petroleum Divisions Omar Ayub Khan.

The parliamentarians who delivered their speeches on the budget so far include Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Agha Hassan Baloch, Sher Akbar Khan, Saad Waseem, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai, Nuzhat Pathan, Sardar Muhammad Israr Tareen, Aurangzeb Khichi, Asif Ali Zardari, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Ghous Bux Khan Mehar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shafqat Mehmood, Salahuddin, Aisha Ghous Pasha, Hammad Azhar, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Abdul Qadir Patel, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Ali Pervez, Aliya Hamza Malik, Shahida Rehmani, Aftab Jahangir, Muhammad Hashim Notezai, Romina Khursheed Alam, Asma Hadeed, Sajid Mehdi, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Khawaja Asif, Fakhar Imam, Yusuf Talpur, Munir Khan Orakzai, Junaid Akbar Khan, Osama Qadri, Barjees Tahir, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Khursheed Shah, Zartaj Gul, Khuram Dastgir, Rahat Aman Ullah Bhatti, Abdul Shakoor, Shunila Rut, Naz Baloch, Ehsan Ulah Reko, Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha, Noor Alam Khan, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Mehr Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Ibad Ullah Khan, Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, Zahid Akram Durrani, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Tahir Iqbal, Noor Ul Hassan Tanvir, Syma Nadeem, Syed Hussain Tariq, Rukhsana Naveed, Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad, Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Nusrat Wahid, Uzma Riaz, Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr Seemi Bukhari, Rana Mubashar Iqbal and Rana Iradat Sharif Khan.

Earlier, the second sitting of the first session on August 15, 2018 was the second longest sitting of the present assembly which elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker. It lasted eight hours and 57 minutes.

The seventh sitting of the ongoing 11th session on June 20, 2019 (Thursday) also continued for seven hours and 50 minutes, while the 6th sitting of the same session continued for seven hours and 14 minutes. Both sittings held debate on the Finance Bill, 2019.

Moreover, the 8th sitting of the 2nd session on October 2, 2018 continued for seven hours and 12 minutes which discussed the supplementary budget.

On the other hand, the current National Assembly observed the shortest sitting on March 5, 2019. It was seventh sitting of the eighth session which continued for six minutes and concluded without taking any agenda.