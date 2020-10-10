Incumbent PM is the most ineligible in country’s history, says Bilawal Bhutto

(@fidahassanain)

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto says they have launched Democratic Movement against PTI government for the rights of people in the country.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2020) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the incumbent prime minister was the most ineligible prime minister in the country’s history.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the public was facing historic difficulties due to the failure of the current prime minister.

“We shall send this government packed home without our continuous struggle,” said the PPP Chairman.

He was addressing Karachi Bar Association for inauguration of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Club for the lawyers in Karachi on Saturday.

“The problems of the public will not be resolved until the presence of selected prime minister and selected media,” said the PPP Chairman.

“We have launched this movement for the peoples’ rights.

We will end this incompetent government through PDM. We need your support in the process,” he said while addressing lawyers.

He also stated that many false allegations were levied against them even in past. “Benazir Bhutto was the victim of lies and propaganda. Arrests are nothing new for PPP,” said Bilawal.

He also referred to schedule of PDM, saying that two rallies would be held on 16th and 18th October in Gujranwala and Karachi respectively.

The PPP Chairman also lashed out at Imran Khan, pointing out that Pakistan had the most incompetent Prime Minister ever.

“People are suffering immensely due to the incompetency of this government,” he added.