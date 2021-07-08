Incumbent provincial regime believes on equal development of Balochistan: Ziaullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Ministers and MPA Asghar Khan Tareen called on Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu at his Office on Thursday.

The Home Minister discussed issues of mutual interest with the Provincial Ministers and MPA and also discussed progress on various ongoing development projects in the province.

Talking on the occasion, the Home Minister said the serving of people was a mission of our government and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led government believed in equal development projects for all areas.

"I am personally supervising the ongoing development projects in Kalat district," adding he said, the time for making false claims had been over, the incumbent government was taking measures for tangible progress of the province.

He said, for the first time, backward areas have been included in the race of development under the slogan of equal uplift.

MPA appreciated the efforts of government for development of the province.

Provincial Ministers including Muhammad Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Saleem Ahmed Khosa and MPA Asghar Khan Tareen met the Home Minister at his office.

Later, a delegation led by Shahbaz Khan Mandokhel called on the provincial home minister to express their concerns regarding their respective constituency.

The minister issued instructions on the spot adding said, there will be no compromise on the rule of law, and the government will ensure safety of lives and property of the masses.