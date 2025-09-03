Incumbent regime offering handsome packages to OPs

It is brought to notice that the loan of Rs 5 lakhs which we had taken to pay the society tubewll electricity bill is being paid in the form cheque of as cash. Please approve it.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Incumbent regime has offering handsome packages for Overseas Pakistanis and their families in the history of country as expatriates playing vital role for the prosperity and development of the state.

The federal government had announced various packages for Overseas Pakistanis including Government of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan to consider establishing Special Courts for Overseas Pakistanis, following the model adopted by the Federal and Punjab Governments.

Pakistan Missions abroad to introduce facility of e-recording of evidence via video link. An online system for court case registration by Overseas Pakistanis to be launched within 60 days.

Relevant civil procedure laws to be amended to prevent frivolous and malicious litigation against Overseas Pakistanis.

A 5% quota to be reserved for children of Overseas Pakistanis in all federally chartered universities, including both general and professional disciplines.

A separate 5% quota to be allocated for Overseas Pakistanis in federally administered degree-awarding institutions.

A 15% quota to be reserved in medical colleges across Pakistan for children of Overseas Pakistanis.

Federal Board of Revenue to treat Overseas Pakistanis as active filers for the purposes of business operations and banking.

NAVTTC to award 5,000 skill-based training scholarships to children of Overseas Pakistanis in high-demand professional trades.

Age relaxation for female Overseas Pakistanis applying to government jobs to be increased from 5 to 7 years.

Special facilitation cells for Overseas Pakistanis to be established in the Boards of Revenue of the Federal Government, KPK, Sindh, AJK, and GB, following the Punjab and Balochistan model.

The online sale deed project piloted by the Punjab Government and Pakistan High Commission in London to be scaled to other provinces and embassies based on results of the pilot project.

A detailed feasibility study to be conducted for the establishment of an international airport in Mirpur, AJK.

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD in consultation with OPF and Pakistan Missions Abroad to annually nominate eminent Overseas Pakistanis for civil awards.

Top 15 highest remitters of foreign exchange through the State Bank of Pakistan to be conferred civil awards each year on August 14.

The Green Channel facility at all major airports to be reinstated for the exclusive facilitation of Overseas Pakistanis.

Dedicated ombudsperson office with Email/WhatsApp access has been established for Overseas Pakistanis; provincial ombudspersons and tax ombudsman offices to provide similar services.

All Pakistani Ambassadors to extend maximum facilitation and support to Overseas Pakistanis in their respective jurisdictions.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure full-scale implementation of Apostille services for attestation of documents in line with international best practices.