Indecent Contents On Social Media: Ashrafi Appreciates Withdrawal Of Appeals Against LHC's Judgment

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for withdrawing appeals in the Supreme Court against the judgment of Lahore High Court (LHC) in blasphemous material on social media case.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, in an exclusive talk with APP, informed that he and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman requested the prime minister to withdraw the appeals challenging the LHC's judgment against the desecration material on social media.

He said the prime minister, responded positively to their request and directed the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to withdraw their appeals from the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP).

The said departments withdrew today their appeals following the directives of the Prime Minister in letter and spirit.

He said the prime minister had respected the feelings of Pakistani Muslims by taking back the appeals filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the LHC's decision relating to indecent content on social media.

Ashrafi further informed that the appeals were filed in the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government.

