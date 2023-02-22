Indecent language of Sh Rashid not to be tolerated: PPP

Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza on Wednesday said that credit of dirty politics went to Imran Niazi and Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza on Wednesday said that credit of dirty politics went to Imran Niazi and Sheikh Rasheed.

Addressing a protest rally organized by the PPP Lahore chapter against using indecent language by Sheikh Rasheed against PPP leadership and the party, outside the Gaddafi Stadium here, he said that Sheikh Rasheed had changed his political father in every era, adding that Imran would have to face this abusive language in future as Sheikh Rasheed did not spare anyone.

He warned the responsible of intolerance and dirty politics that it could be dangerous for them in future.

He said that it was not culture of the PPP to abuse someone and warned Sheikh Rasheed by saying that the PPP also had ability to speak otherwise.

PPP Lahore President Ch Aslam Gill said that Sheikh Rasheed was doing dirty politics. He said that the PPP always spoke the language of constitution, law and democracy, however, he warned that the PPP workers would never tolerate any abusive or third class language against their beloved Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

PPP leaders Samina Khalid Ghurki, Naeem Dastgeer, Nargis Khan, Faiza Malik, and several other leaders and workers participated in the protest rally.