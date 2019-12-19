Indecent Words Not To Use Against Any Politician: Ali Muhammad Khan
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said the derogatory language should not be used against anybody or politician
"Nobody could give punishment to any accuse in an irrational way," he said talking to a private news channel.
The minister said the government was expressing its view point as per law and constitution over different national issues.
He said judiciary was a backbone institution of the country and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had struggled for its independence in the past.