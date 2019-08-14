UrduPoint.com
Independance Day Celebrated At Viqar-un-Nisa College

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Independent day was celebrated at Govt. Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for women with great festivity to revive the spirit of Unity, Faith and Discipline .

College teaching and non-teaching staff gathered at College Auditorium where flag hoisting ceremony was conducted. A smart contingent of police presented salute to the National Flag.

Inspirational speeches and motivational national songs were sung by the students to celebrate the occasion. Students as well as the teaching faculty enlightened the students about the historical event.

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt ®Saqib Zafar, Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Ahsan Tufail, City Police officer, Faisal Rana, officials of District administration and people from different segment of the society were also present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi, Saqib Zafar said today the Independence Day is being celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity day to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir and entire nation in unified voice reiterated moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren.

The Commissioner said that it is our utmost duty to protect our motherland and should be fully prepared to offer any sacrifice at the time of need.

He said Pakistan was created with immense sacrifices by our forefathers. We cannot forget the role of Police and Pakistan Army who rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the protection of motherland, he added.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that it is also a day of happiness; a day of bowing down our heads before Almighty Allah in thankfulness and a day of renewing our pledge that we will continue to struggle with unity and oneness for the objectives, for which Pakistan was created.

Today the whole nation is standing with Kashmiris people and hoped that soon Indian Occupied Kashmir would get freedom form Indian clutches, he added.

DC said that Students are the most energetic and enthusiastic segment of a society. He stressed upon the character building of new generation because the nation which does not have ethical values and characters cannot value her independence.

The Principal, Govt. Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for women, Rawalpindi, Prof. Dr. Saira Mufti also delivered a patriotic speech and appreciated the efforts of the staff members and students.

