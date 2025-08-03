Open Menu

Independence Day Activities In Full Swing Across Punjab

Published August 03, 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Independence Day activities intensified across Punjab on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

This year celebrations would be marked with the theme "Marqa-e-Haq," to honor the nation's resilience and unity.

Independence Day activities also intensified in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Khushab, Jhang, Vehari, Jhelum, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Chiniot, Sargodha and Chakwal.

In Jhelum, Punjab Chief Minister’s Health Advisor Azhar Kayani attended an Independence Day ceremony, where Pakistan’s birthday cake was also cut. Kayani and others also attended a ceremony of a specially prepared multi-meter-long flag.

Likewise, special ceremonies to hoist the national flag on government buildings and decorate homes with flags and banners are also ongoing. Various ceremonies are also being held in schools.

As Independence Day nears, youths are enthusiastic to purchase colourful national flags and portraits of national heroes for decorating their houses and vehicles.

Vendors, who have set up special stalls on the roadside, have expressed happiness over an increase in sales as children throng to buy stuff. National flags could be seen hoisted on main roads including the highways of the provincial capital.

Furthermore, cultural and literary organizations have arranged special programs to celebrate Independence Day.

Children are busy collecting badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

Booksellers and shopkeepers say that this year, due to the special theme "Marqa-e-Haq," stickers are selling like hot cakes.

