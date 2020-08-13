Independence day an opportunity to renew pledge to serve country, says Nadeem Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi has said that celebrations of Independence Day reminds every individual to renew their pledge to serve the country and strive for its development.

"The day reminds us of the numerous sacrifices rendered by millions of people by virtue of which we were able to obtain a separate homeland, he stated.

He stated this while addressing the participants of a seminar organized by Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) at government special education centre, Bosan town here Thursday.

The ceremony was part of four-day celebrations organized by YPO and would conclude on Aug 14.

Nadeem Qureshi, who is also the member Kashmir Committee Punjab, said that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir adding that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government has issued a map of the country that matches the map issued by Redcliff Commission at the time of partition.

"We express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren who have been facing the wrath of Indian forces for the last 73 years and now the Hindutva doctrine of Narendar Modi government has added to their miseries to the worst.

" He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue at international level and exposed the ugly face of India before the whole world.

Seminar was presided over by chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Multan Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, while Sajjada Nasheen Darbar Hazrat Sakhi, Salar Wahan, and PTI leader Makhdoom Syed Baqar Sultan Gardezi, DO special education Mian Fakhar Iqbal, president YPO Naeem Iqbal Naeem, principal special education centre Mian Muhammad Majid, chairman department of sociology, BZU Multan Dr. Kamran Ashfaq, noted educationist Khawaja Mazhar Ul Haq Siddiqui, and others also spoke on theoccasion.

Later, Nadeem Qureshi and other guests cut the cake as part of celebrations and also planted saplings in line with Prime Minister's Plant for Pakistan initiative.