UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independence Day An Opportunity To Renew Pledge To Serve Country, Says Nadeem Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:48 PM

Independence day an opportunity to renew pledge to serve country, says Nadeem Qureshi

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi has said that celebrations of Independence Day reminds every individual to renew their pledge to serve the country and strive for its development

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi has said that celebrations of Independence Day reminds every individual to renew their pledge to serve the country and strive for its development.

"The day reminds us of the numerous sacrifices rendered by millions of people by virtue of which we were able to obtain a separate homeland, he stated.

He stated this while addressing the participants of a seminar organized by Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) at government special education centre, Bosan town here Thursday.

The ceremony was part of four-day celebrations organized by YPO and would conclude on Aug 14.

Nadeem Qureshi, who is also the member Kashmir Committee Punjab, said that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir adding that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government has issued a map of the country that matches the map issued by Redcliff Commission at the time of partition.

"We express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren who have been facing the wrath of Indian forces for the last 73 years and now the Hindutva doctrine of Narendar Modi government has added to their miseries to the worst.

" He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue at international level and exposed the ugly face of India before the whole world.

Seminar was presided over by chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Multan Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, while Sajjada Nasheen Darbar Hazrat Sakhi, Salar Wahan, and PTI leader Makhdoom Syed Baqar Sultan Gardezi, DO special education Mian Fakhar Iqbal, president YPO Naeem Iqbal Naeem, principal special education centre Mian Muhammad Majid, chairman department of sociology, BZU Multan Dr. Kamran Ashfaq, noted educationist Khawaja Mazhar Ul Haq Siddiqui, and others also spoke on theoccasion.

Later, Nadeem Qureshi and other guests cut the cake as part of celebrations and also planted saplings in line with Prime Minister's Plant for Pakistan initiative.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Multan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Education Punjab Young Independence Bahauddin Zakariya University Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Maldives football associations discuss cooper ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Education to launch sports media progr ..

21 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshaw ..

24 minutes ago

Julphar announces 90% increase in sales in Q2 2020

36 minutes ago

Shibli renews Govt's commitment to transform Pakis ..

3 minutes ago

British Pakistani artist unveils artwork to pay tr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.