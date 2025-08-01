Independence Day And Marka E Haq Celebrations Begin With Enthusiastic Rally
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 06:16 PM
The official launch of Independence Day 2025 and Marka e Haq celebrations commenced in Hyderabad with a vibrant rally from Shahbaz Building to Postmaster General Chowk, led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain-ul-Abideen Memon
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The official launch of Independence Day 2025 and Marka e Haq celebrations commenced in Hyderabad with a vibrant rally from Shahbaz Building to Postmaster General Chowk, led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain-ul-Abideen Memon.
Assistant Commissioners from all four talukas, district police and traffic officials, DHO, representatives of LG bodies and officers and staff from various departments including culture and social welfare participated in the rally. A large number of women, teachers and school students also joined the event.
Participants held national flags, banners and panaflexes, expressing their patriotic spirit and strong stance against hostile forces. The air echoed with powerful slogans celebrating Independence Day and Marka e Haq.
Talking to the media, the DC Memon stated that Pakistan recently marked a significant historical victory in May by defeating a hostile country and now the country was preparing to celebrate its 78th Independence Day.
He announced that from August 1 to 14, a series of spirited events under the Marka e Haq theme will be held across Hyderabad.
The celebrations will feature festivals, a marathon race, a cricket tournament and a special formation of the national flag involving 1,000 children.
He further added that Youm e Shuhda will be observed on August 4 and Youm e Istehsaal e Kashmir on August 5, with special ceremonies and rallies planned to mark these occasions.
The DC urged the media to provide full coverage of the events and promote them as part of a campaign to show the world that the people of Hyderabad were passionate patriots who celebrate national days with great zeal.
He concluded by affirming that all events from August 1 to 14 will be made exemplary and memorable so that every citizen can participate with pride and joy.
