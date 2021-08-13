Independence Day arrangements finalized in Larkana

All arrangements are being finalized in the Larkana district to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, August 14 on Saturday, with national spirit, great zeal, traditional enthusiasm and renewed commitment to make Pakistan prosperous, strong and progressive

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :All arrangements are being finalized in the Larkana district to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, August 14 on Saturday, with national spirit, great zeal, traditional enthusiasm and renewed commitment to make Pakistan prosperous, strong and progressive.

Apart from official arrangements to celebrate the auspicious occasion, the children, youth and the old belonging to every walks of life buying commemorative material and are busy in decorating their houses, streets and organizing special functions to celebrate the Independence Day.

Private and public buildings, as well as the city shopping centres, commercial areas, bazaars, streets and roads decorated with colorful buntings and national flags .

The sale of National flags, multi-coloured garlands, big portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other national heroes is in full swing across Larkana city, towns and villages of the District. The people hoist flags on their cars, motorcycles, cycles and auto-rickshaws.

The number of Schools, colleges, Boys Scouts and Girls Guides have chalked out various programmes to highlight the life and achievements of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Dr.

Mohammad Iqbal, significance of the national ideology and the Pakistan Movement.

Besides, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Larkana and Sachal FM 101 Larkana have finalized programmes to celebrate 75th Independence Day of the Country on August 14. The programme will include national songs and tableaux focusing on national responsibility of the nation.

A meeting held to finalize the arrangements to mark the 75th National Independence-Day under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio in his office here today.

The meeting reviewed and discussed the arrangements in connection with the celebration of Independence Day-2021 and was decided and finalized that the main function will be held at Municipal Stadium Larkana where the flag hoisting ceremony will be held.

The meeting discussed and finalized the Independence Day Programmes in the district up to union council level.