- Home
- Pakistan
- Independence Day: Azm-e-Istehkam postage stamp issued to honour Arshad Nadeem, freedom struggle
Independence Day: Azm-e-Istehkam Postage Stamp Issued To Honour Arshad Nadeem, Freedom Struggle
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The government has issued a special postage stamp on the occasion of 77th Independence Day to honour the Paris Olympics’ gold medalist Arshad Nadeem and the freedom struggle of the Pakistani nation and its achievements.
The initiative had been taken on the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said a news release issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday said.
The special postage stamp has been titled “Azm-e-Istehkam” which is a testament to the country’s commitment to development and prosperity.
A picture of the Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem has been added to the stamp to pay tribute to him for winning a Gold Medal and setting a new Olympic record by throwing the javelin at a distance of 92.
97 meters at the Paris Olympics 2024.
According to the news statement, the freedom struggle of Pakistan’s nation and its symbolic importance have been highlighted by adding an image of Minar-e-Pakistan to the stamp.
The stamp issued by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Independence Day, would continue to remind the future generations not only about the struggle and sacrifices made by our ancestors for the freedom, but also the commitment of the government for the development of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah7 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz8 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club8 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti8 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days8 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity8 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad8 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat8 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day8 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started8 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi10 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1210 hours ago