Independence Day Basketball Tournament rescheduled

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Platinum Jubilee Independence Day Basketball Tournament is rescheduled from August 13 to 17, due to monsoon rain.

The Basketball Tournament is being supervised by the Commissioner Karachi in connection with the Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations, said President Karachi Basketball Association Ghulam Muhammad Khan on Friday.

G.M.Khan said that all arrangements for the Tournament have been finalized and teams representing all districts of Karachi are set to perform in the sports event.