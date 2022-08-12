UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Basketball Tournament Rescheduled

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Independence Day Basketball Tournament rescheduled

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Platinum Jubilee Independence Day Basketball Tournament is rescheduled from August 13 to 17, due to monsoon rain.

The Basketball Tournament is being supervised by the Commissioner Karachi in connection with the Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations, said President Karachi Basketball Association Ghulam Muhammad Khan on Friday.

G.M.Khan said that all arrangements for the Tournament have been finalized and teams representing all districts of Karachi are set to perform in the sports event.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Sports Independence August Event All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan's leading players agree to amended centra ..

Pakistan's leading players agree to amended central contracts

1 hour ago
 Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 ..

Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 August

1 hour ago
 Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahba ..

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

4 hours ago
 Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

5 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Production Process to its Commu ..

Realme Unveils its Production Process to its Community with a Visit to its Assem ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.