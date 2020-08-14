UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independence Day Being Celeberated In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:10 PM

Independence Day being celeberated in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The 74th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was being observed in Sukkur on Friday.

The day began with special prayers in all mosques and places of worship for the solidarity and unity of the country.

A Flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the World Globe Chowk. Army and civilians participated in the flag hoisting cermony with great enthusiasm.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan, adding that reiterated Pakistan's commitment to stand with Kashmiris in their just right to self-determination.

He stressed upon unity and harmony among its ranks to face challenges and issues confronted by the country.

He said that our forefathers achieved a separate homeland for Muslims after rendering great sacrifices and freed themselves from Hindu and British domination under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam.

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar said that Pakistan had come into being due to unparalleled leadership of Quaid-i-Azam and sacrifice of four million lives. He said that it was now the duty of each and every Pakistani to work for the unity, integrity and solidarity of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan was Allah's blessing and we must be thankful to our forefathers and leaders particularly Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for their vision and struggle for Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army Muhammad Ali Jinnah Arslan Sukkur Independence Muslim All From Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Nishtar Medical University Multan celebrates Indep ..

8 minutes ago

Inzema-ul-Haq backs Fawad Alam for ‘comeback’

1 hour ago

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in be ..

1 hour ago

Wasim Akram says who does not love his country doe ..

2 hours ago

UN chief welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and I ..

2 hours ago

Hurriyat leaders receive ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.