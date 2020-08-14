Independence Day being celeberated in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The 74th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was being observed in Sukkur on Friday.

The day began with special prayers in all mosques and places of worship for the solidarity and unity of the country.

A Flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the World Globe Chowk. Army and civilians participated in the flag hoisting cermony with great enthusiasm.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan, adding that reiterated Pakistan's commitment to stand with Kashmiris in their just right to self-determination.

He stressed upon unity and harmony among its ranks to face challenges and issues confronted by the country.

He said that our forefathers achieved a separate homeland for Muslims after rendering great sacrifices and freed themselves from Hindu and British domination under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam.

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar said that Pakistan had come into being due to unparalleled leadership of Quaid-i-Azam and sacrifice of four million lives. He said that it was now the duty of each and every Pakistani to work for the unity, integrity and solidarity of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan was Allah's blessing and we must be thankful to our forefathers and leaders particularly Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for their vision and struggle for Pakistan.