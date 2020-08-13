UrduPoint.com
Independence Day Cake Cutting Ceremony Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :A cake cutting ceremony in connection with 73rd Independence Day celebrations was held here Thursday.

Special Secretary Health Department Dr. Farooq Jamil cut the cake as part of independence day celebrations.

He also planted a sapling during the ceremony organized by Green Star Social Marketing Pakistan whereas Director Health Services Merged District Dr.

Niaz Mohammad Afridi was also present on the occasion.

CEO Green Star Social Marketing Pakistan Dr. Aziz Rabab handed over necessary medical equipment for nearby districts to Directorate of Health Services.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Farooq said that celebrations of Independence Day remind every individual to renew their pledge to serve the country and strive for its development.

He thanked Green Star Social Marketing Pakistan for their efforts to improve the reproductive health system in merged district.

