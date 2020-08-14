UrduPoint.com
Independence Day Calls For More Commitment To Work For Country's Prosperity

Fri 14th August 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday said the best way of celebrating independence day was to make pledge and commitment to work more for the development and prosperity of homeland.

He said that BRT system was a gift to people of the province on Independence day, adding, our next taget is mega circular railway project in Peshawar.

He expressed these views while addressing a function on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations at Chinese cultural center in Peshawar.

He said that China is our time tested friend and this bond of friendship would further strengthen in further.

Referring towards opposition parties, he said those who were unaware of geography of Peshawar were criticising BRT project.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was leading ahead of other other provinces in terms of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

He said Pakistan was in the hand of sincere leadership, adding, they are nuclear power with strong and brave army.

The provincial minister also thanked Chinese Ambassdor who gave congratulatory message on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day.

He said independence was the greatest blessing and highlighted the importance of hard work for progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that Kashmiri people were going through difficult times and reiterated Pakistan's principled and firm stance to continue their political, moral and diplomatic support at every level.

He said that unprecedented sacrifices of Kashmirs would not go wasted and soon people of Kashmir would also breathe in the open air of freedom.

