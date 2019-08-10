Independence Day Car Rally to start on Aug 13 at Hayatabad Sports Complex

As desired by Deputy Commissioner Ali Muhammad Asghar, the District Sports Officer Pesahwar will hold a grand Independence Day Car Rally at well decorated and illuminated Hayatabad Sports Complex on the eve of Aug 13, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :As desired by Deputy Commissioner Ali Muhammad Asghar, the District sports Officer Pesahwar will hold a grand Independence Day car Rally at well decorated and illuminated Hayatabad Sports Complex on the eve of Aug 13, 2019.

This was stated by District Sports Officer Syed Jaffar Shah while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said arrangements in this connection have already been completed for holding the grand Car Rally and cash awards would be given to those who win the most beautiful decored Car in connection with the 72nd Intedenpendence Day celebration organizing jointly by District Govt, District Administration with the collaboration of Directorate of Sports KP.

There will be firework as while while different programs have also been planned for the kids and youngsters. He disclosed that the Car Rally will be start at around 5.00 p.m. Deputy Commissioner Ali Muhammad Asghar, Assistant Commissioner Sara Hassan will grace the occasion as guest and would award best and beautifully decorated Car during the rally. Officials of the City Distict Govt, District Adminsitration and Directorate of Sports KP would also present besides inviting families for the grand grand ceremony.