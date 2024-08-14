Independence Day celebrated across KP with zeal, enthusiasm

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the Independence Day was celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prayers were offered for the sovereignty and solidarity of the country and tributes were paid to those who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the motherland.

Glowing tributes were also paid to Muslim leaders who spearheaded the struggle that culminated in creation of separate homelands for Muslims of subcontinent.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Governor’s House in Peshawar to mark the Independence Day. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi hoisted the flag.

The event was attended by Consul Generals from United States of America, Iran, and Afghanistan. During the ceremony, the Consul Generals from the three countries joined Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and other attendees in chanting "Pakistan Zindabad" (Long live Pakistan). Special prayers were offered for the country’s development and prosperity.

An impressive ceremony was also held at the premises of Peshawar High Court (PHC) to celebrate the Independence Day. Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Judges, Advocate General, Deputy Attorney General, District and Session Judge Peshawar, Chairman Services Tribunal and members of bar associations attended the ceremony.

Chief Justice hoisted the flag while a smart contingent of police presented salute.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Justice congratulated the nation on Independence Day and paid tribute to struggle of Muslim leaders who got a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent.

He also prayed for the solidarity, development and progress of the country.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also held at Pakhtunkhwa House Mardan which was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO), Najibur Rehman, Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Behzad Adil and DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi. Police and Rescue 1122 contingent presented salute.

Children from different schools presented Hamd and Naat while tableaus were also staged in which the freedom struggle and the achievements of the martyrs were highlighted.

The Emergency Rescue Service 1122 Lower Dir also arranged various events to mark the Independence Day. Flag hoisting ceremony was held and a smart contingent of Rescue 1122 presented salute.

Flag march was also organized that was participated by the rescue workers, personnel of police and locals.

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) also arranged a flag hoisting ceremony to mark the Independence Day. The event was attended by the leader of Businessmen Forum, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, President SCCI, Fuad Ishaq, Senior Vice President SCCI and other office bearers.

Functions and events were also held in various educational institutions of the province in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. Flag hoisting ceremony was also held in Khushal Khan University Karak, wherein speakers highlighted the struggle of Muslims to get a separate homeland.

Rallies were held in the districts of Kohat, Karak and Hangu to mark the Independence Day. The rallies were led by provincial ministers, MNAs, MPAs and civil society representatives.

APP/mds/