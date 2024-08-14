Independence-Day celebrated across South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Like other parts of the country, 78th Independence Day was celebrated across South Punjab in which different flag hoisting ceremonies and various other events were organized by government departments to mark the day.

The main ceremony was held at the newly constructed Civil Secretariat of South Punjab, where the national flag was proudly hoisted. The flag-hoisting ceremony was led by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani. The event was attended by Administrative Secretaries of South Punjab Engineer Amjad, Shoaib Khan Tareen, Sarfaraz Khan Magsi, Special Secretaries Rana Rizwan Qadir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Additional Secretary South Punjab Muhammad Farooq Dogar, along with other Additional and Deputy Secretaries, and officers.

A large number of school children and civil society members were also attended the ceremony.

Civil Secretariat complex situated at Mati Tal was adorned with green and white balloons, and flags representing the national colors were also displayed at the whole building. A squad from Rescue 1122 welcomed the guests and performed a flag salute. The participants also cut the cake to celebrate Pakistan's 77th Independence Day.

Following the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, hundreds of school children enthusiastically participated in a tree plantation drive by planting saplings where ACE South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani distributed saplings and national flags among the students, while he, along with other officers, also planted a sapling after awareness walk to promoting the importance of tree plantation.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani emphasized that this Independence Day marks the beginning of a new era of South Punjab. He expressed that the Civil Secretariat will serve as a significant milestone in the region's progress and development. He further congratulated the nation on Independence Day and stressed upon the need of working tirelessly for the stability and progress of the country.

He also highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a target of 200,000 saplings plantation has been set for South Punjab by the Forest Department. The horticulture authorities of Multan, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan were actively executing a robust plantation plan. Additionally, 457,760 saplings were being planted during the monsoon season under the Forest Department out of which 368,000 trees to be planted near canals and rivers, ACS added.

Meanwhile, flag hoisting ceremonies were also organized at all districts of the South Punjab including Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Vehari, Lodhran and other in which commissioners, deputy commissioners and other senior officers were also participated. Various speech competitions, seminars and other events were also organized at all districts to mark the day.