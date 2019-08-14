UrduPoint.com
Independence Day Celebrated As Kashmir Solidarity Day In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 05:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::The Independence Day was celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm in here on Wednesday.

Main national flag hoisting ceremony wasw held at the historical Sialkot Fort. The students of local schools presented Milli Naghmas. They also released the hundreds of the colourful balloons and pigeons in the air as symbols of peace in connection with the National Independence Day here.A large number of people from all walks of life participated in this ceremony.

All the government and private buildings, including Iqbal Manzil (the birth place of Allama Iqbal), Govt. Murray College Sialkot (the alma mater of Allama Iqbal), all the main streets, roads and bazaars were illuminated and decorated like the bride with national flags (in small and big sizes) and colourful buntings.

The national flags were hoisted on the cars, motorcycles, trucks, government and private buildings, houses, markets and shops in in the city and Cantt areas.

The national flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in Daska, Sambrial, Bhopalwala, Uggoki, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas here. Local elected MNAs, MPAs and Chairmen of the local bodies attended.

The speakers, while delivering their speeches, highlighted the achievements of the government, goals set for the future and in the words of the father of the nation, Quaid-i-Azam, bring 'Unity, Faith and Discipline." In Sialkot, the special programmes including debating competitions, special plays by dramatic societies were also organized to highlight the Independence Day struggle and national songs functions were held at colleges and schools, while similar functions were also held at public and private schools.

