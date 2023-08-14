Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrated At Bahawalpur Arts Council

August 14, 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated at Bahawalpur Arts Council with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

Cultural shows including traditional local dance, music program, singing national songs, poetry gathering, display of local cultural portraits and dramas were held at Bahawalpur Arts Council.

The ceremony was attended by Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain, civil society leader, Malik Imtiaz, artist, artist, Sohail Pashi, singer, Abrar Abbasi, poets including Khadim Hussain Makhfi, Amrat Jogi, Shabab Baloch, Zubair Ahmad Zubair and others.

