Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrated At Bahawalpur Press Club

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Independence Day celebrated at Bahawalpur Press Club

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated at Bahawalpur Press Club (Registered) with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

A ceremony to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of the homeland was held at the premises of Bahawalpur Press Club (Registered) here on Monday, 14th August 2023 where the national flag of the country was hoisted.

The ceremony was attended by the President, Bahawalpur Press Club, Muhammad Akmal Chohan and others.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Chohan said that the nation had been celebrating National Independence Day with enthusiasm and passion.

He said that Pakistan would get goals of progress and prosperity soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bahawalpur Progress Independence August

Recent Stories

Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resign ..

Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resignation as senator

1 minute ago
 Nation celebrates Independence Day today

Nation celebrates Independence Day today

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises mor ..

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

17 hours ago
UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

17 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

17 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

19 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

19 hours ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

19 hours ago
 UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan