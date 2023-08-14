Independence Day celebrated at Bahawalpur Press Club

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated at Bahawalpur Press Club (Registered) with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

A ceremony to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of the homeland was held at the premises of Bahawalpur Press Club (Registered) here on Monday, 14th August 2023 where the national flag of the country was hoisted.

The ceremony was attended by the President, Bahawalpur Press Club, Muhammad Akmal Chohan and others.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Chohan said that the nation had been celebrating National Independence Day with enthusiasm and passion.

He said that Pakistan would get goals of progress and prosperity soon.