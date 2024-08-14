Independence Day Celebrated At Basant Hall
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A program was held at Basant Hall in collaboration with the Cultural Center Basant Hall and Sindh Indigenous and Traditional Crafts Company (SITCO) on August 14 to celebrate Independence Day.
Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon graced the ceremony as a special guest and hoisted the Pakistani flag to mark the inauguration of the ceremony.
While addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon said that he felt positive vibes coming here and always learns something new in such program.
During his visit to the children's library established at Basant Hall, he said that the library has been designed very well for learners.
Appreciating the artwork of young artists in the exhibition "Art of the Joke" held at Basant Hall, he said that the art exhibition has critically analyzed the positive aspects of society through art, which is a sign of the healthy minds of young people.
He said that we all need to work together for the development of this country.
The SWA displayed an art exhibition in the program and handicraft stalls were also set up by SITCO, the Commissioner Hyderabad visited the exhibition and stalls and lauded the art work.
