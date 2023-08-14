Independence day celebrated at Besant Hall

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2023 | 10:27 PM

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon Monday said the strong nations always celebrate their freedom day with enthusiasm and zest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon Monday said the strong nations always celebrate their freedom day with enthusiasm and zest.

Speaking at an independence day ceremony organized here at Besant Hall Cultural Center said cherishing culture and heritage was also important for a thriving nation.

He informed that the government was documenting the cultural heritage and history of Sindh.

The Commissioner said some 3 to 4 years ago Besant Hall was handed over to the government which dedicated funds for preservation of the heritage structure located in the heart of Hyderabad.

He expressed hope that the facility would become an exemplary cultural center of Hyderabad.

The DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah recalled the sacrifices and political struggle which paved the way for the independence of Pakistan.

He emphasized on the need of equipping youth with the education of modern sciences and technology.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also expressed his views.

On the occasion, school students demonstrated their oratory skills, sang national songs and presented tableaux.

Singer, Faheem Allan, and a magician also performed.

Earlier, the officers hoisted the national flag.

