UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Celebrated At High Commission In Delhi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Independence Day celebrated at High Commission in Delhi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi on Sunday celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Independence of Pakistan with patriotic zeal and fervor.

Chargé d'Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan raised Pakistan's flag to the tune of the national anthem at an elegant flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Chancery's Lawns.

Officers and staff of the High Commission, along with their families, were present on this auspicious occasion.

Special messages from the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the 75th Anniversary of independence were read out to the audience.

Subsequently, in his remarks, Aftab Hasan Khan, Chargé d'Affaires, congratulated Pakistani nationals on the auspicious occasion, and underscored that freedom is a great and invaluable blessing for any nation.

The Chargé d'Affaires paid homage to the father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and other great leaders of the freedom movement who had led a historic struggle for the establishment of an independent state for the Muslims of the Subcontinent .

He highlighted that, today, Pakistan was a proud nation on the path of development and prosperity.

"Pakistan has a vibrant and dynamic population which is playing a pivotal role in the country's progress. Standing shoulder to shoulder with them are our valiant armed forces who have remained at the forefront for the security of our motherland," he underscored.

"The last 75 years are a testimony to the fact that Pakistan has achieved tremendous progress and success in all spheres of life even in the face of grave challenges. Pakistan will continue to play its responsible role for peace, stability and development in the region and the World," he added.

The Cd'A stressed that Pakistan had always desired for peace in the region and beyond. He underscored that Pakistan wanted peaceful relations with all its neighbours, including India.

However, for durable peace and stability in South Asia, it was essential to resolve the core issue of Jammu & Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, he emphasized.

The students of Pakistan High Commission school gave a performance on national songs and delivered speeches highlighting the historic struggle for the creation of Pakistan.

At the end of the ceremony, Chargé d'Affaires, Mrs. Erum Gillani, distributed prizes and gifts among the students and teachers of the High Commission School. A special cake was also cut by the Chargé d'Affaires, along with his spouse as well as other officers of the Mission, on this momentous occasion.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, strict compliance of standard operating procedures was ensured.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World United Nations Muhammad Ali Jinnah Jammu New Delhi Progress Independence Hasan Khan Sunday Muslim All From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

14 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

23 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

23 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

23 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.