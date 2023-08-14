Independence Day celebrated at IUB, VC hoists flag

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, the flag hoisting ceremony was held at Abbasia Campus of the Islamia University, here Monday.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar hoisted the flag.

Deans, senior teachers, dignitaries, and students were present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, VC said that Pakistan was acquired with the promise that this kingdom would be an ideological laboratory for the Muslim Ummah.

"Here, the philosophy of Muslim life will be implemented and the protection of economic, political, financial, social, and social rights will be guaranteed for the Muslims of this region." "Therefore, today is a day full of joy and renewal. We all have the responsibility to work together on the principles of unity, faith, organization, and belief of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to brighten the name of our country.

Beyond regional, linguistic, and sectarian differences, we need to become an independent nation and fulfill our responsibilities in building Pakistan, he added.

On the occasion, the VC remotely inaugurated the Jinnah Corner established in Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan library with financial support from Bahawalpur Garrison. The great cultural, social, and historical heritage of Pakistan had been preserved in Jinnah Corner.

"Books, journals, and rare photographs related to the freedom movement are kept at the center. There is also a study research area in a room at Jinnah Corner and audio videos based on the speeches of the founder of Pakistan," he informed.

The VC planted saplings in the Abbasia campus on the occasion of Independence Day and launched the monsoon plantation campaign at the university.