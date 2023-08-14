Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrated At IUB, VC Hoists Flag

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Independence Day celebrated at IUB, VC hoists flag

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, the flag hoisting ceremony was held at Abbasia Campus of the Islamia University, here Monday.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar hoisted the flag.

Deans, senior teachers, dignitaries, and students were present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, VC said that Pakistan was acquired with the promise that this kingdom would be an ideological laboratory for the Muslim Ummah.

"Here, the philosophy of Muslim life will be implemented and the protection of economic, political, financial, social, and social rights will be guaranteed for the Muslims of this region." "Therefore, today is a day full of joy and renewal. We all have the responsibility to work together on the principles of unity, faith, organization, and belief of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to brighten the name of our country.

Beyond regional, linguistic, and sectarian differences, we need to become an independent nation and fulfill our responsibilities in building Pakistan, he added.

On the occasion, the VC remotely inaugurated the Jinnah Corner established in Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan library with financial support from Bahawalpur Garrison. The great cultural, social, and historical heritage of Pakistan had been preserved in Jinnah Corner.

"Books, journals, and rare photographs related to the freedom movement are kept at the center. There is also a study research area in a room at Jinnah Corner and audio videos based on the speeches of the founder of Pakistan," he informed.

The VC planted saplings in the Abbasia campus on the occasion of Independence Day and launched the monsoon plantation campaign at the university.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Bahawalpur Independence IUB Muslim All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Military leadership felicitates nation on Independ ..

Military leadership felicitates nation on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras t ..

BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras to enhance city cleaning, waste ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising Univers ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising University of Kalba

2 hours ago
 Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resign ..

Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resignation as senator

2 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Independence Day today

Nation celebrates Independence Day today

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises mor ..

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

18 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

19 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

19 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan