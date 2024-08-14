Independence Day celebrated at Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Independence Day was celebrated with full national spirit and devotion in Mardan.

After Fajr prayer, special prayers were offered in the mosques for the country's stability and development.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Pakhtunkhwa House.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Najibur Rehman, Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Behzad Adil and DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi attended the ceremony.

Police and Rescue 1122 contingent presented salute.

Assistant Commissioner Kamran Khan and officers of various government departments were present on the occasion.

Children from different schools presented Hamd and Naat while tableaus were also presented in which the freedom struggle and the achievements of the martyrs were highlighted.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mian Behzad Adil planted a sapling in the lawns of Pakhtunkhwa House. Later, a walk was held that was led by Additional Commissioner and RPO.

Cake cutting ceremony was also held in local church to celebrate Independence Day.