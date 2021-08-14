UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Celebrated At PMAS-AAUR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Independence Day celebrated at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Saturday by organizing a mega-plantation drive, cake-cutting and flag hoisting ceremony at its campus.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman, Registrar Aqeel Sultan, other administrative officers, heads of various faculties and departments, employees and children participated in the event.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman hoisted the national flag followed by the national anthem.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zaman congratulated the university employees and students on celebrating the Independence Day. He asked them to work hard with honesty and dedication for the progress of the university and the country.

He urged the participants to stay united in order to meet all the challenges, being faced by the country.

To celebrate Independence Day a cake cutting ceremony was held and special prayers were also offered for the prosperity & solidarity of the country especially for Kashmir.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the university buildings had been illuminated and the campus was decorated with Pakistani flags, and lights.

Later, all the students and faculty members along with the Vice chancellor planted saplings at different locations of University. The University Green Office provided the plants.

Earlier, the VC accompanied by senior officials also visited University Green Office nursery. On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor distributed free of cost plants not only among the faculty members, students but also children and citizens of twin cities.

The VC urged the citizens, faculty members and students to ensure conservation of each tree which they plant to promote forestation in keeping the environment clean and pleasant.

